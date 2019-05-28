Iron Studios’ Worthy Captain America Statue Might Be the Best Avengers: Endgame Collectable Yet

Iron Studios has begun rolling out their spoiler-filled Avengers: Endgame products and one of their latest offerings might be one of the coolest collectibles released for the movie yet. After unveiling a massive statue featuring Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) new Endgame look, the high-end collectible crafter has released images of their “worthy” Captain America(Chris Evans) as a part of the same line and it sure is a treat.

Standing in at a whopping 23″ tall, the statue came with all kinds of goodies, including interchangeable hands that allow Cap to wield Mjolnir. There’s also an interchangeable arm so that you can change out a full or broken shield, depending on your preference.

The statue is due out sometime from January 2020 to March 2020 and checks in at $800. For those ordering through Sideshow Collectibles, payment plans are available. Full details straight from Iron Studios below.

Captain America (Deluxe) Statue by Iron Studios – Avengers: Endgame – 1:4 Legacy Replica

Following the worldwide success of the Avengers: Endgame movie, Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest Deluxe Statue from the Legacy Replica 1:4 Scale line – Captain America! Based on the likeness of Chris Evans from the film, this statue is hand-painted and limited edition.

Endgame fans, don’t miss your chance to add Captain America (Deluxe) to your collection!

What’s in the Box?

The Captain America (Deluxe) 1:4 Statue features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in Polystone

Hand-Painted

Extra head without helmet

Extra hand holding Mjolnir

Extra hand holding helmet

Extra arm holding broken shield

Pieces from the broken shield

Disney will likely continue working with various licensees for the foreseeable future as Endgame continues its tear through the box office. Hasbro just announced a second wave of Endgame figures for their wildly-popular Marvel Legends line and Funko has begun rolling out spoiler-filled POP! toys, including Thor and Rescue figures.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is due out digitally on May 28th ahead of a home media release on June 11th.