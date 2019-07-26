Avengers Writers Reveal Alternate Captain America Entrance from Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely originally planned to reveal Captain America(Chris Evans) through a scene that would have shown the nomadic superhero captured by terrorists when acting as leader of the Secret Avengers.

“Those movies are long, they’re thick, there’s a lot going on. In Infinity War, if it’s not on the [Infinity] Stone plot, it went. Just goodbye,” McFeely told Collider at San Diego Comic-Con.

“We had all sorts of — before Hulk smashes through the window — all sorts of ‘here’s what we’re doing now, catch up on all the people in the universe.’ There was a great [scene] — I liked it. Terrorists in the Middle East have taken a bunch of hostages, and they have bags over their heads, and they bring them in. They start taking the bags off, and they start being mean to these people, and the last bag they take off, it’s Steve Rogers. And you go, ‘Oh, they are so screwed.’”

The scene ultimately led to a different reveal when Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are cornered by Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw) and Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) in Edinburgh, Scotland: there Cap steps from the shadows and doles out an ass-kicking with Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

“In a way, that’s R&D that leads to the satisfaction of Steve appearing behind the train,” Markus added.

“Because we realized there’s a lot of pleasure to suddenly realizing you have Captain America there to kick somebody’s ass. And I think that vibe fed that train moment. So none of these are wasted, you just have to let them go.”

The Edinburgh sequence underwent further changes before making it to screen, as revealed by storyboard artist Bryan Andrews in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie book:

“There were a few versions of the Edinburgh sequence,” Andrews said. “At first, [directors Anthony and Joe Russo] had it set during the winter festival. Large crowds, snow, and Cap and the gang were already on-site trying to find Vision and Wanda in a crowd of Santas when the Children of Thanos arrive. Lots of fun stuff, but it was too much. Sometimes less is definitely more.”

An even more dramatic change happened early in development, when the Russos originally envisioned holding off on introducing Cap during Infinity War until the climactic battle set in Wakanda.

“Everybody at Marvel, I think other than Joe and I, they were mad at us because we were bringing him in the movie so late,” Anthony Russo previously told ET. “We thought it was the right spot to do it, but after a while we kind of gave into everybody’s, ‘We need more Cap!’”

Added Joe Russo, “He had Thor’s heroic entrance in the Wakanda battle. That was originally Cap. Our thinking was that he was on the run, nobody could find him, and so we thought that it would be this really compelling way to use the character — especially because we were trying to thin the ranks out so we could track everyone — and then we realized we had a really good spot to bring him in earlier in Scotland, to save Vision and Wanda. And so we started moving around heroic moments for characters.”

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.