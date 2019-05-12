Avengers: Endgame Writers Warn Not to Trust Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are suspicious Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is on the level in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck makes the claim he’s from another Earth.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tells Spider-Man (Tom Holland) “the snap tore a hole in our dimension,” apparently widening the concept of the multiverse.

When THR said audiences now know there are multiple universes for Marvel Studios to play with, McFeely asked, “Do we?” And because Beck of the comics is a deceptive trickster and a self-professed master of illusions, he could be lying.

“That’s the thing, consider your source,” McFeely said.

But according to Far From Home director Jon Watts, the Spidey sequel is going there. Asked by Fandango is his movie introduces the concept of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Watts answered, “Well, I mean, yeah.”

“We had to look at it in terms of the scope of what happened at the end of Endgame. Seeing all the crazy things that they did and all the questions that raises,” Watts said. “So we’re definitely trying to answer one of the big ones — alternate timelines. So many possibilities opened up at the end of Endgame, and Peter Parker is one of the few people on the ground dealing with them.”

How this multiverse differs from the one seen in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be disclosed when Fury explains the rules to a wide-eyed Peter Parker.

“I wouldn’t dare,” Watts said when pressed for details. “I’ll let Nick Fury do that.”

Both Mysterio and the elemental creatures he’s seen heroically warding off are “from the same sort of parallel dimension,” Watts added. “In the film, it’s similar to the trailer, [Mysterio] is introduced as a potential ally to fight off this elemental threat.”

Despite the apparent secrets given away in the latest spoiler-heavy trailer, Watts said the trailer is just scratching the surface of the many reveals to come in Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 2.

