‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Discovers Surprising ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Connection

When Marvel Studios put Avengers: Endgame tickets on sale earlier this morning, they released a quick snippet of new footage, containing one minute of all-new shots. Fans — and ahem, entertainment journalists alike — have since been picking it apart frame by frame for the slightest inkling of what’s about to happen in the upcoming blockbuster. One eagle-eyed fan noticed two of the planets in the “special look” bear a striking resemblance to locations Guardians of the Galaxy fans will know.

First shared by u/Alioramus7, it appears that both Morag and Xandar make appearances in the new footage. While the shots are likely some of the east things for Marvel Studios and digitally alter, the inclusion of both planets fit in line with several popular fan theories of what’s about to unfold in Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans should recognize Morag as the planet Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) initially steals the Power Stone from in the opening moments of Guardians of the Galaxy. Xandar, on the other hand, is the planet the majority of the first and third acts take place on, including the “dance off the save the universe.” In the Endgame shot that seems to include Morag, it looks as if the Benatar is speeding off from its orbit, hinting that it takes place in the present-day and not some flashback to Quill and the Milano during the events of the first Guardians.

The Xandar shot, on the other hand, has Thanos’ Sanctuary II looming large in the planet’s orbit. The inclusion of Xandar would seem to tease one of two things — we’ll either see Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Black Order raze the planet in a flashback scene set prior to the events of Infinity War or a time-traveling sequence where the Avengers go back in time in an attempt to stop Thanos from gathering the Power Stone currently being held with the Nova Corps.

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th.

Do you think the planets are Morag and Xandar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!