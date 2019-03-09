‘Avengers: Endgame’s Mark Ruffalo Offers Up a New Take on Typical Marvel Disguise

Mark Ruffalo, the actor known to Marvel fans for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk, posted a photo on Twitter earlier today that reminds us of a classic Avengers look. The actor is rocking a cowboy hat and glasses which is a country spin on the disguises typically worn by our favorite heroes.

While the typical disguise look tends to be a baseball cap and sunglasses, we still think this is close enough to make the comparison. Earlier this year, a video posted to Twitter by the Marvel España account proved that the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the hat/glasses combo.

Marvel “solo soy un civil” starter pack: pic.twitter.com/NPvFTYSeRX — Marvel España ︽✵︽ (@MarvelSpain) January 21, 2019

As you can see, the video shows Tony Stark/Iron Man, Steve Rogers/Captain America (a couple times), and Sam Wilson/Falcon all pulling off the classic disguise combo. The video also reminds us Scott Lang/Ant Man, Hope Van Dyne/Wasp, and Hank Pym all sported the accessories together in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Some of the characters just go in for the hat, for example, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Clearly, they haven’t reached the same level of noticeability as the other characters to need glasses.

A couple other characters opted for a slightly more causal disguise: a hoodie. Some of the heroes to pull off this simple look include Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (no surprise he made this list twice considering his background in thievery).

Then there is the glasses and hoodie combo, which is sported by Nick Fury.

And, of course, sometimes you go in a completely different direction and just drape a blanket over your head like Thor does in Ragnarok.

Why not add a root’n toot’n combo to the mix!? It’s unclear why Ruffalo is rocking the look, but fans clearly love it.

“Yeehaw King,” @valkyrieIoki commented.

“Ruffalo Bill,” @MonkeeFuu added.

“Please tell me that in your next movie Bruce buys a farm and Hulk wrangles cows. I’d pay good money to see that!,” @Jedi_Jill joked.

Ruffalo fans rejoice, because you have less than two months to wait until Avengers: Endgame is released in theaters! You can also catch Ruffalo this year in Newsflash, a biopic about Walter Cronkite that stars Seth Rogen. Ruffalo is also starring in this year’s untitled Todd Haynes project alongside Anne Hathaway. The film is about Robert Bilott, the corporate defense attorney who took on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films includes Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

