Marvel Fan Family in Avengers Costumes Photo Goes Viral

Spooky season is officially well upon us and comic book fans across the world are taking part in the festivities by dressing up as their favorite superheroes and villains. One set of costumes that are getting plenty of attention online is a family that dressed up as the Avengers — and it might be the most adorable thing you’ve seen today.

Posted to Reddit by user Drakonnen, the photo shows the original poster of the image with his wife and their four kids, each with a different Avenger costume.

While the adults are Captain America and Black Widow, the children decided to be Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Thor, and Hulk. Much like the events of Avengers: Infinity War, this family photo is also missing one Clint Barton — perhaps more commonly known as Hawkeye to those that don’t keep up.

Thankfully we haven’t seen the end of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just quite yet. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has previously teased a much larger role for the former SHIELD agent by the time the yet-untitled Avengers 4 rolls around next year.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies.”

“So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it,” Feige continued. “It’s the best.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as digital downloads as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.