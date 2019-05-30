The Avengers Fight to Queen Music in Epic Fan Video Shared by the Russo Brothers

There’s nothing more exciting than when people involved in your fandom share your fan art. The directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo, often praise the work of their fans. Most recently, they shared a video made by Twitter user @madxthing, who is known for their popular video edits. Their latest work shows the Avengers in action set to Queen’s “We Are The Champions.” The video was first posted in April, and now has over 900,000 views.

“There’s no version of this where you come out on top…” – Tony Stark

You rock, @madxthing.https://t.co/2jRXmMF7kL — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 30, 2019

“‘There’s no version of this where you come out on top…’ – Tony Stark. You rock, @madxthing,” the Russos wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the tweet, clearly enjoying the video.

“Yessss she’s the best editor out there, glad this edit is finally going viral,” @gswrainmaker wrote.

“This is the coolest thing ever!!,” @marvelous_fan01 replied.

“Thanks for making us cry a bit more… Queen + MCU? #nerdgasm,” @cinziash added.

“So much love to all of this characters and people,” @Yuvalevy5 commented.

To view more of @madxthing’s videos, you can check out their YouTube page here. They have lots of great Avengers moments set to various music.

Currently, the Russo Brothers have tons of projects in the works as producers. Their pages on IMDB boast over 20 upcoming films. However, they have three projects in the works as directors. First, Cherry, a drama that is set to be released in 2020 with the MCU’s Tom Holland as its star. They’re also in development for an untitled Amazon drama, and a comedy titled Ballad of the Whiskey Robber.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.