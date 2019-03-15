Chris Pratt Prompts Marvel Fans to Share Their Thoughts on Star-Lord’s Actions in ’Avengers: Infinity War’

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Pratt on Thursday prompted Marvel fans to share their thoughts on Star-Lord’s controversial actions during the events of Infinity War, where the distraught superhero lashed out and disrupted a plan to defeat the subdued Thanos (Josh Brolin) after learning of the death of lover Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

“Feel free to share with me your thoughts on Starlord’s actions in the last movie,” reads a partial excerpt from Pratt’s Instagram, where the Marvel star shared the newest Avengers: Endgame trailer. “I’m not sure how you feel about me hitting Thanos.”

“Oh I for sure am mad at you for hitting Thanos. Gotta keep your emotions in check, Mr. Emotional Baggage,” reads one comment. Another commentator wrote, “Maybe this time don’t wake up Thanos while everyone is trying to pull the damn glove off.”

During an ambush on the desolate Titan in the film, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Drax (Dave Bautista) managed to secure the powerful Thanos in an attempt to wrestle free the Infinity Gauntlet. Mantis’ powers barely held Thanos in a trance-like state, allowing Iron Man and Spider-Man to take advantage of his temporary submission and nearly free the Gauntlet.

But when Nebula (Karen Gillan) noted Thanos was now in possession of the Soul Stone, revealing he murdered adopted daughter Gamora to retrieve it, Star-Lord attacked Thanos, stirring him from his slumber. The assault allowed Thanos to maintain possession of the Gauntlet, which he would complete with the Mind Stone in Wakanda — using the full power of the six assembled Infinity Stones to obliterate 50% of all life in the universe, including every Guardian except Nebula and Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

The actor was attacked on Instagram in the immediate wake of Infinity War, forcing Pratt to address the backlash publicly. “Look – the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father,” Pratt told RadioTimes. “And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Star-Lord was similarly defended by Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who referenced the Earth-born Peter’s traumatic history as an emotionally hurting child kidnapped by space pirates:

“I mean, look, he’s a character who’s gone through a lot of pain. He’s lost a lot of people in his life. He was kidnapped by pirates when he was 10 years old, raised by pirates, lost his mother, had to kill his father, and in the movie, the love of his life is taken from him,” Joe Russo told ET. “So if you can’t understand someone making a human choice like that, I don’t know if you understand humanity very well. But he is a flawed character, and that’s what’s so compelling about him.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26th.

