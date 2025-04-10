Disney+ Subscribers Get Surprise Disney World Deal

Disney is giving even more benefits to Disney+ subscribers for the upcoming summer season. Every now and then, the streamer offers additional benefits that normally don’t come with a subscription to Disney+. This usually helps to drive even more subscribers to the platform, while also offering savings through whatever promotion is going on at the time. In the case of the latest Disney+ Perks, they are for the most magical place on Earth — Disney World and its various resorts. Taking a family of four or more on vacation can become an expensive endeavor, so any type of savings is always appreciated.

The newest deal at Disney World is for its Disney Resorts Collection of hotels. The summer savings event is for rates starting at $99 per night and only comes on stays for two nights or longer, and has to fall between the dates of June 29th through July 31st, also known as the prime summer vacation period.

The listing of the room rates is below:

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort (Standard Room) – $99

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside (Woods View) – $169

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort (Cars Family Suite) – $229

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa (Deluxe Studio) – $249

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Savanna View) – $339

Clicking on the offer details reveals more helpful information. The $99 per night does not include tax for a standard room at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort (total starting from $198, plus tax for a 2-night stay). And a two-night stay is the minimum number of nights required to unlock the deal. You can extend your stay for longer if you like, but the dates have to fall between June 29th and July 31st.

To view the offer details and book your stay online, you just have to log into the website with the email associated with your Disney+ subscription, or call (407) 934-7639. Some of the fine print to pay attention to includes the number of rooms allocated for the offer being limited. Savings are based on the nondiscounted price for the same room. Also, length-of-stay requirements may apply, and you have to show proof of a Disney+ subscription.

One of the more recent Disney+ deals revolved around Moana 2‘s streaming release. That deal was for March and offered new and eligible returning subscribers a limited-time deal to get Disney+ and Hulu for as low as $2.99 per month — the lowest price since Black Friday in November. Moana 2 landed on Disney+ March 12th.

Disney+ also riled up its user base after it added a controversial movie. The movie, The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor when it released in 2013. It technically was added to Hulu, but Hulu is now a streaming option inside Disney+. The Wolf of Wall Street holds the Guinness World Record for the most instances of profanity in a film, which goes against the family-friendly nature of the Walt Disney Company.

Let us know if you’ll be reserving a room at Disney World using the Disney+ deal in the comments below!