Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Returns to Twitter to Share Marvel Homecoming Dance

Through her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Brie Larson has wholeheartedly embraced being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including a fan-made tribute to the franchise. Over the weekend, Larson posted on her official Twitter account for the first time in several months, in part to share the Marvel Homecoming pep rally dance that recently went viral. As Larson remarked in her tweet, she “returned to Twitter for two seconds” to tell her followers that the video is “fricken awesome”. Larson also used her brief return to Twitter to retweet news of Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon win, as well as a recent New Yorker article from Jenny Slate.

Hello I have returned to twitter for two seconds to tell you that THIS IS FRICKEN AWESOME https://t.co/HJAaPihYh3 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 16, 2019

The Marvel-themed dance routine is courtesy of Arizona’s Walden Grove High School, who previously went viral for a Harry Potter-themed assembly. The seven-minute-long video features nearly every character featured in the MCU thus far, as they pay homage to iconic moments from across the franchise, culminating in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

While it’s currently unclear exactly when Larson’s Captain Marvel will next appear in the MCU, fans are eager to see more of her character and the role she takes among her fellow superheroes.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.