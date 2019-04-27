Avengers Star Idris Elba Just Got Married

While Idris Elba‘s Heimdall met an untimely end in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, things have certainly been looking up in general for the actor. While we won’t spoil here whether he appears in Avengers: Endgame, the star absolutely had a monumental weekend regardless: Elba married Sabrina Dhowre yesterday, April 26th.

According to British Vogue, the two were married in Morroco with a three-day celebration Marrakesh. They were engaged in February 2018. The magazine appears to have the “world exclusive” set for the July 2019 issue, but it did share several photos along with its congratulations over on Instagram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below:

Again, without spoiling anything from Avengers: Endgame, the last time we officially saw Elba’s Heimdall was on the ship escaping Asgard’s destruction in Avengers: Infinity War. After Thanos’ attack, Heimdall used the Bifrost one last time to send Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk to Earth as a dire warning. Immediately after this heroic act, he was summarily dispatched (he was already gravely wounded) by one of the Children of Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame serves as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, which began with 2008’s Iron Man, which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. This section of the MCU has recently been dubbed the Infinity Saga, which makes sense as it largely concerns the Infinity Stones and the acquisition of them by the Mad Titan, Thanos, as portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release on July 4th. Everything beyond that is still in limbo.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie, and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!