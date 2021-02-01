The Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Wearable Cushion Takes Pillow Fights to the Next Level

Marvel has released an Avengers Infinity Gauntlet cushion that’s wearable, which immediately made us think about the possibility of bringing it to work or school for quick desk naps. It’s also perfect for anyone that’s game for a high stakes pillow fight. We can’t attest to it’s softness, but getting punched in the face with one probably wouldn’t be pleasant. Of course, that pales in comparison to the possibility of getting dusted.

Needless to say, this would be a fun holiday gift for a Marvel fan. You can pre-order one of the Infinity Gauntlet wearable cushions right here for $34.99 (price includes all taxes and shipping) with a release date slated for December 13th. Grab one before the ship date gets pushed out further.

On a related note, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Avengers: Infinity War Electronic Infinity Gauntlet and the Avengers: Endgame Electronic Power Gauntlet have been among the two most popular Marvel toy releases to date. If you’re interested in picking one up as a holiday gift, now would be a good time.

At the time of writing, you can get the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist here at Walmart for $74.99 (25% off) with free fast shipping. The Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet version is even cheaper at $69.95 (30% off). The official description for the latter version reads:

“The Power Gauntlet electronic fist from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and intricate detailing across the entire gauntlet and its 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Each colorful Infinity Stone is equipped with a pulsating glowing light effect. Pushing the stone at the center of the gauntlet activates Avengers: Endgame movie-inspired sound FX. The Power Gauntlet Electronic Fist also features individually articulated finger joints for open hand and fist roleplay. The Gauntlet’s fist-lock feature mechanism allows the item to be displayed in an appropriately powerful clenched fist pose.”

