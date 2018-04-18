‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 10-Year Legacy Featurette Released

An historic cinematic event like Avengers: Infinity War doesn’t become such an achievement if not for the 10-years of films which came before it.

In a new featurette, that journey to Avengers: Infinity War is explored by the filmmakers behind each step along the way, including Iron Man director Jon Favreau with perspective from before his film released. “It’s a very interesting time now and boy you don’t know what’s gonna happen. I know that I’m proud of it. I know that I’ve done everything we can,” Favreau said. “I really don’t know how people are gonna react to this thing. This could be anything to a flop to a moderate single or something that is beyond what people’s expectation are. You never know.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Iron Man is known to be a hit and is largely credited with launching the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It’s nice to look at how the legacy is living on in other movies and other filmmakers,” Favreau said in a more recent interview.

“We were in our own slipstream of doing something that’s special and different but the full circle of seeing that audiences were reacting to it the way we had hoped they would was powerful,” Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. said.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has a plan all along, but it was also relying on the 2008 film. “I had two dreams when we started this a little over 10 years ago at Marvel Studios,” Feige said. “One was that Iron Man worked. The other one was that we could build something that was as expansive and as experiential as what people who had read comics over the years could get.”

When Iron Man worked, he saw the opportunity to grow. “Just seeing the characters together, there’s something viscerally awesome about it,” Feige said. “I think that’s why the minute Sam Jackson showed up at the end of Iron Man 1, whether people had read comics or not, ‘Who’s that? What does that mean? Why is he here?’”

Looking back, Feige admits those are the pillars which built the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but sees how they can hardly compare to epics like Civil War or Infinity War. “Those seem like just the tiniest things compared to where we are now,” Feige said.

“By the first Avengers, I though, ‘Oh, wow, I think we’re on to something here,’” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth admits.

All of the actors must have realized by the time Guardians of the Galaxy made a hit out of a talking tree and raccoon. “Each and every one of us is so grateful,” Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt said. “Our lives are monumentally changed by our involvement in this world.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on April 27, 2018.