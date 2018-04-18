Infiniti Releases ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot

Ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Infiniti announced a promotion with Marvel Studios in support of the new QX50 model SUV.

The 2019 QX50 will appear in the highly anticipated crossover film, and will also be featured in a new spot set to debut today. Check out the press release below to learn more about the premium compact SUV and its appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

INFINITI announced today that it is teaming up with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War to celebrate the launch of the all-new luxury midsize crossover, the 2019 QX50, in showrooms now. Beginning today, the 30- and 15-second versions of the “Date Night” spot are airing on TV and online. In addition to being able to see a 90-second version of the ad in theaters beginning April 27, moviegoers will be able to catch the INFINITI QX50 in a scene in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War.

“We couldn’t be more excited about working with INFINITI for the first time,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Marketing. “Between their highly anticipated launch of the QX50 and our climactic release of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ we recognized a tremendous opportunity to share our mutual passions for risk-taking, adventure, excellence, and advancement with fans all around the country.”

In name and spirit, the collaboration between INFINITI and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is a dual celebration of the culmination of years of building toward an epic moment. The movie is the product of more than a decade of storytelling, and the INFINITI QX50’s engine is the result of a 20-plus year endeavor to create a powertrain that can seamlessly shift between performance and efficiency – the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, the VC-Turbo. Both tasks seemed inconceivable and unobtainable. However, commitment and meticulous preparation have delivered both.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Marvel Studios and The Avengers, a franchise that complements the all-new QX50’s various features as we continue to raise awareness and reach new audiences in creative and unexpected ways,” said Phil O’Connor, director, Marketing Communications and Media, INFINITI USA. “The 2019 QX50 is the most advanced INFINITI to date. It embodies everything our brand stands for: Beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance.”

With the introduction of the 2019 INFINITI QX50, Marvel Super Heroes are not the only ones with superpowers anymore. “Date Night” highlights several of the QX50’s “superpowers” including the VC-Turbo engine, ProPILOT Assist, and the advanced craftsmanship of the interior cabin. These class-leading features translate to power and efficiency that can help anyone feel like they, too, have superpowers. And, when the universe is putting obstacles in the way – like bumper-to-bumper highway traffic and one cute grandma moving at her own pace – anyone can use a little help (especially when they are eager to see one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War).

Between April 18 and May 31, 2018, fans will also be able to experience additional INFINITI exclusives, including a behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the origins of the Infinity Stones as well as interviews with cast and crew, content from past films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and footage from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War.

“Date Night” was filmed over three days in Los Angeles. Director Anthony Leonardi with production house Bullitt, along with INFINITI and creative agency CP+B, collaborated to create the ad that will air in the United States, featuring the iconic Avengers theme music and a young couple who share the same virtues as the luxury brand.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.