Two More Marvel Characters Confirmed To Have Survived ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans have had to suffer some really hard blows as a result of the harrowing events of Avengers: Infinity War, and every time we turn around (or go to see a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie) it seems like the losses keep on piling up. That’s why today brings some good news about two popular characters that may have survived Thanos’ infamous “snap.”

In an interview with Screen Rant to promote her debut in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Black Panther start Angela Bassett revealed that her MCU character Queen Ramonda survived the snap – and so did her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright). When asked directly about whether Ramonda had died in “The Snap,” Bassett said the following:

“No. Neither did my daughter. Shuri, she’s a bright girl there in Wakanda. So…‘

This isn’t all that surprising, as Marvel fans have long speculated that Infinity War and “The Snap” could provide the opportunity for Shuri advance through a character progression that fans have been anticipating since she made her Black Panther debut.

In Marvel Comics, Shuri had to step up and became queen of Wakanda at a time when T’Challa was incapacitated and/or exiled from the country. At first, Shuri was rejected by the Panther God, and does not receive the full power of the Black Panther; however, when she puts on the suit and defends both Wakanda and T’Challa regardless of not having powers, the Panther God decrees she has earned the right, and makes her the first female Black Panther.

If Avengers 4 is going to take place some time after the world has had to cope with “The Snap,” then Wakanda will have had to soldier on under the leadership of its remaining royal family members (Shuri and Ramonda), since T’Challa was vaporized by “The Snap.” Even if the film doesn’t introduce a version of Shuri who has already put on the Panther suit to continue the legacy of Black Panther, we would likely see her having to make the adjustment form young, carefree, princess and tinkerer, to a serious political-minded regent. With Ramonda providing wisdom and guidance, the ladies of Wakanda could definitely usher the nation into a new era of female leadership. That would make it very interesting if/when T’Challa shows up again; Black Panther 2 could conceivably see older brother having to challenge younger sister for the throne.

