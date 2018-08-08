‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actress May Have Hinted This Character Is Returning

Danai Gurira might have spoiled a return to the Avengers movies while promoting The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic Con.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

By the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the fate of many characters was left ambiguous. Thanos had snapped his fingers to wipe away half of the universe including the king of Wakanda but his loyal guardian Okoye appeared to have been safe. With Black Panther seemingly out of the picture, it is unclear whether or not Avengers 4 will return to his African nation but Gurira might have dropped a hint that her Okoye character will be back.

During a press conference at San Diego Comic Con, Gurira was asked which character and actor was tougher to lose: Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther or Andrew Lincoln and Rick Grimes.

“Woww! Wowww!” Gurira said. “Well, you know Infinity War, you know. We know that that’s its own thing. That’s a thing that you know is its own thing. That’s all I’ll say about that in terms of…”

The Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple wasn’t seated very far from Gurira. “Wait, are you saying that Thanos wasn’t successful?” Gimple said, prompting a laugh from a room of writers and actors who had probably all seen Avengers: Infinity War.

“I’m not saying anything,” Gurira said, queuing up more laughs. “I can actually just not speak at all anymore, being part of these two franchises… do not speak.”

It’s true, though. The Walking Dead and Avengers movies are two of the most secretive franchises on the globe right now. Both are trying to give Game of Thrones a run for its money!

Ultimately, no one knows how either of Gurira’s popular characters (Michonne on The Walking Dead and Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) will overcome to adversity facing her. The zombie fans will get their fix and answers a bit sooner, while Marvel has elected to keep all details of Avengers 4 (including its title) a secret for the time being.

Avengers: Infinity War is available now on digital downloads. Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018.