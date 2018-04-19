Enter to Win ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tickets for an Early Screening

Avengers: Infinity War is set to takeover the box office on Friday, April 27 but for 16 randomly selected fans of the MCU, ComicBook.com is giving away an opportunity to see the most anticipated film of the year before everyone else.

In association with Infiniti, a Marvel partner, eight sets of tickets for four cities around the country are up for grabs. Entering to win is simple, and requires no purchase, by filling out the form below and select which city you are interested in — travel is not provided.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Screenings will be happening in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles on April 26.

The New York City event begins at 5:30pm and will screen at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13; Miami viewers will be at Regal Sawgrass Stadium in Sunrise, Florida at 6:00pm; Chicagoland guests will head to AMC Oakbrook Center 12 for a 5:30 showing, and the winners in SoCal will be assembling at AMC Promenade 16 at 5:00pm.

Ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Infiniti announced a promotion with Marvel Studios in support of the new QX50 model SUV. The 2019 QX50 will appear in the highly anticipated crossover film, and was featured in a new TV spot in advance of the movie.

The two spots, one 30- and 15-second versions, of the “Date Night” theme provides a backdrop to this giveaway as entrants will win tickets in sets of two, providing a date night opportunity for them and a guest.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Marvel Studios and The Avengers, a franchise that complements the all-new QX50’s various features as we continue to raise awareness and reach new audiences in creative and unexpected ways,” said Phil O’Connor, director, Marketing Communications and Media, INFINITI USA. “The 2019 QX50 is the most advanced INFINITI to date. It embodies everything our brand stands for: Beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance.”

Having a vehicle that packs the punch of a QX50 at your fingertips should be helpful in what director Joe Russo is calling a “heist” movie, as Thanos is essentially going to treat Earth as a giant jewelry case that he needs to break into and rob.

“He’s on a hunt,” Russo told EW. “We’re using a bit of a ’90s heist genre component. Thanos is on a smash-and-grab, and everybody’s trying to catch up the whole movie.”

With the introduction of the 2019 INFINITI QX50, Marvel Super Heroes are not the only ones with superpowers anymore. “Date Night” highlights several of the QX50’s “superpowers” including the VC-Turbo engine, ProPILOT Assist, and the advanced craftsmanship of the interior cabin. These class-leading features translate to power and efficiency that can help anyone feel like they, too, have superpowers. And, when the universe is putting obstacles in the way – like bumper-to-bumper highway traffic and one cute grandma moving at her own pace – anyone can use a little help (especially when they are eager to see one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War).