‘Agents of SHIELD’ Showrunners Reveal How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Could Impact the Series

One of the joys of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the knowledge that the events of all films and various TV series take place in the same world, with the characters and events sometimes overlapping with one another. During a panel at Wondercon, one fan asked the cast and crew of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD how the events of Avengers: Infinity War could impact the ABC series, with showrunner Jed Whedon avoiding any direct reveals but teasing how the events of the film could open up a world of possibilities for the show.

“When Doctor Strange came out it introduced us to magic which gave us Ghost Rider; when [Guardians of the Galaxy] came out, we were introduced to space. We are waiting for that movie to come out so it can open a new playground for us,” Whedon shared.

Whedon also expressed as much enthusiasm for the upcoming film that the audience had.

“If you watched the trailer, a lot of sh-t goes down!” Whedon joked. “These are the kinds of questions we can do everything but answer.”

While Whedon offered examples of how the films paved the way for events of the series, the characters from the various properties haven’t interacted as much as audiences would like.

The series debuted in 2013 and featured Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), the fan-favorite SHIELD Agent that appeared in various films before he was killed by Loki in Marvel’s The Avengers. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, and Jaime Alexander’s Sif are the biggest characters from the films to appear on the series, with the theatrical adventures yet to incorporate characters from Agents of SHIELD.

The directors of Infinity War recently confirmed they toyed with the idea of bringing in characters from the small screen, but the concept presented too many logistic challenges.

“We’ve all considered,” co-director Joe Russo told Premiere.fr. “But the trick is that we already have at least sixty characters with whom we must tell a story! And it’s hard enough to communicate with [directors] Taika Waititi, Ryan Coogler, Scott Derrickson, Peyton Reed and James Gunn at the same time, not to add all the showrunners and TV crews to this. The latter is also led by totally different people. So it’s practically impossible. Our job is to focus on the Marvel film world and offer a satisfying climax.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to Agents of SHIELD to see how Thanos’ arrival impacts the series after Avengers: Infinity War debuts on April 27th.

