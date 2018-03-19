Second ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Gets Animated Treatment

The final Avengers: Infinity War trailer hit on Friday, but fans have only just begun putting their own spins on it.

There’s already been an impressively low-budget homemade version of the trailer. Now Darth Blender on YouTube has created an animated version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer for those who prefer their heroes be two-dimensional.

The trailer uses the audio from the final Avengers: Infinity War trailer and recreates the visuals using footage from several Marvel animated television series, including Avengers Assemble, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Ultimate Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Wolverine and the X-Men. You can watch the animated trailer above.

Avengers: Infinity War is only about six weeks away. During a visit to the film’s set, directors Joe and Anthony spoke about how personal the creation of the film has been.

“For us, since we entered the MCU as storytellers, we picked up the story from Winter Soldier, we’ve been carrying a thread forward from that point, a narrative thread,” Anthony Russo said. “For us, this movie is very much about how do we move forward from Civil War in a big way, and what happens to that division between the Avengers, and how does that affect them. What does that mean, when the greatest threat they’ll ever face comes to them in that kind of a condition, in that kind of a divided condition.”

Joe Russo added, “It’s been a personal journey, frankly, I think for us, as filmmakers from Winter Soldier. There were seeds set in that movie that I think that were then tried to expound upon in Civil War, that then led to Infinity War. How we feel about the characters, as comic book fans, the story that we wanna see, re-imagining these characters through a very personal point of view. It’s not only a culmination of the last 10 years of Marvel storytelling but, for us, it’s a culmination of our journey as directors to the Marvel Universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.