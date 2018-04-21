‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Anthony Mackie Praises Comics Where Falcon Became Captain America

Avengers: Infinity War and Falcon star Anthony Mackie has praise for those Marvel comic books where the flying superhero becomes the new Captain America — but don’t expect the actor to dish any details about Chris Evans‘ future as the star-spangled Avenger.

Mackie stopped by ABC’s Good Morning America to talk Infinity War, where co-host George Stephanopoulos told Mackie: “In the comics, Falcon becomes Captain America.”

“In the comics, yes,” Mackie said. “Twice.”

“So?” Stephanopoulos said, squeezing for more.

Mackie, after a beat, answered, “they’re good comic books [laughs]. I like those comic books.”

The actor was asked by fans during a 2017 convention appearance about one day assuming the mantle of Captain America, to which Mackie said he would “if it was given to me.”

“I feel like Chris Evans is the perfect Captain America,” Mackie said. “I can’t think of another actor who would be able to play that role as well as he does — and I love the idea of me, Chris and Sebastian [Stan] and Scarlet [Johansson] just living forever in the Captain America franchise. It’s just fun.”

It’s not the first time the star advocated keeping Cap as Cap and Falcon as Falcon: during a 2015 con appearance, Mackie told fans: “I don’t think we need a new Cap. I don’t think Cap needs to change.”

“I think Sebastian Stan would be a great Cap, but then we’re left without Bucky,” Mackie explained. “I think I’d be a great Cap, but then we’re left without a Falcon.”

Chris Evans’ future as the star-spangled Avenger remains unclear: 2019’s Avengers 4 was an addendum to Evans’ Marvel contract, which had otherwise expired upon completion of Avengers: Infinity War.

The contract extension “made sense,” Evans said, because the fourth Avengers film will “wrap everything up.”

More recently, Evans opened up to the New York Times about his tenure as Steve Rogers, saying, “You want to get off the train before they push you off.”

The star, who has carried the super soldier’s shield since 2011’s The First Avenger, will have appeared in nine Marvel Cinematic Universe films by the time Avengers 4 drops in May 2019.

Evans’ onscreen best friend, Sebastian Stan, also admitted he’s prepared to don the mantle should he ever be called upon:

“I would love that one day, absolutely,” Stan said, admitting Bucky taking over the role would make for “a very different Captain America.”

“I think it’s possible, I really do,” he added, “but it just has to make sense and we might need a little more time.”

Falcon, Bucky, and Captain America team once again to defend the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27.