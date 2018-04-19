‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Beats ‘Stars Wars’ Films In Moviegoer Interest

To say that Avengers: Infinity War is a “highly-anticipated film” is an understatement, as some fans have been waiting for this event for 10 years. Fans are so desperate to see the film unfold, in fact, that research suggests audiences are more excited for Infinity War than they were for The Force Awakens, which depicted the first follow-up to Return of the Jedi in more than 30 years.

According to data used by The Wall Street Journal, 45% of surveyed participants named Avengers: Infinity War as their first choice of the movie they’re most excited to see, while at a similar point in time ahead of its release, only 33% of participants claimed The Force Awakens was their most-anticipated movie to see.

While “moviegoer interest” is a difficult number to assign an absolute value to, Infinity War is catching up to the more measurable ticket pre-sale numbers. Currently, the third Avengers film has amassed more than $50 million in tickets, which is still pacing behind both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi‘s numbers a week ahead of release.

One possibility that could explain these numbers is that the Star Wars series has regularly been a family-oriented experience, with there being a higher likelihood that someone purchasing advance tickets would be purchasing many more seats for family members. The films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are fun for the whole family, but with the franchise only being 10 years old, it’s possible some audiences are more likely to wait until the film hits theaters to actually purchase a ticket.

The Force Awakens holds the record for highest opening weekend numbers in U.S. and Canada with a total of $248 million, so it’s anyone’s guess on whether or not Avengers: Infinity War could topple the galaxy far, far away, though it will certainly give Star Wars a run for its money.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

