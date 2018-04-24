Kevin Feige Calls ‘Avengers 4’ the Conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While Avengers: Infinity War will serve as the beginning of the end of the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will have to wait and see how it all shakes out in next year’s untitled sequel.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently spoke about the end of the MCU in the next two Avengers movies, calling it the conclusion of every film that’s come before it.

“Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 are very much of a piece,” Feige said to Fandango. “They’re very different movies and tonally they’re very different movies, which is why we did not want to say Part 1 and Part 2, but they’re very directly connected. Avengers 4 is the conclusion of all twenty-one movies before it.”

Asked about whether Marvel Studios would stick to their comics counterpart’s former mantra of “Dead Means Dead” in the cinematic universe, Feige had a more open-minded response.

“Well, certainly the intention of this movie and of the next Avengers film, the decisions we make will be final and will be given emotional conclusion to the story at hand,” Feige said. “Who’s making decisions three years from now, five years from now, ten years from now, who knows? I always go back to the comics.

“You’re right, in the comics sometimes a character will die and then come back in the next page. We’ve done that in some of the movies. Sometimes a character will die and be gone for years and then come back in a way that is disappointing or come back in a way that is amazing, as the case of Bucky Barnes, who died in the early Captain America comics and was gone for 50 years or so, and who for years people said, ‘Bucky Barnes is never coming back to life.’ Then somebody had the idea to bring him back as the Winter Soldier and it was the greatest thing ever.”

That should raise some eyebrows and give people some solace, just in case their favorite character bites the dust in either Avengers: Infinity War or the sequel.

Fans will get to see the beginning of the end when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters this Friday, April 27th.

