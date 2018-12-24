Watch Two Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Epic Battles At The Same Time

A fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has edited Avengers: Infinity War‘s two biggest battles together to be watch simultaneously in real time.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The climax of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest film to date pulled characters from all corners of its world together for two separate battles. On one end, Tony Stark lead a charge against Thanos on Titan with the aid of Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Nebula. Meanwhile, in Wakanda on Earth, Captain America and Black Panther lead the other heroes in a fight against Thanos’ army. Black Widow, Bucky, Falcon, War Machine, Bruce Banner, M’Baku, Okoye, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and many others joined the party.

Of course, as the story goes, the heroes were not victorious in their efforts. Not even an epic arrival from Thor with his new friends Rocket and Groot would be enough to stop Thanos from achieving his goal of wiping out half of the universe’s living creatures.

In the video above, both of those scenarios play out at the same time, to prepare fans for their Avengers: Infinity War re-watch, as the movie hits Netflix on Christmas Day.

Heading into Avengers: Endgame, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War are aiming for the head when it comes to storytelling. “You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.