‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Blu-ray Deleted Scenes and Extras Reportedly Revealed

If your name isn’t Nem The Infinity Watcher, and you haven’t spent the money to see Avengers: Infinity War more than 50 times in the theater, you’re likely counting the days until the Marvel Studios blockbuster gets released on Blu-ray. That day is just a little over a month away, with the film set for home release on August 14th, and it looks as though the special features and deleted scenes on the Blu-ray have already found their way online.

Trailer Track’s Anton Volkov took to Twitter early this morning, sharing a German listing for the Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray, complete with the entire list of special features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Avengers #InfinityWar Blu-ray deets: 45 minutes of extras with 6 and a half minutes worth of deleted scenes. Had a go at translating the German titles: https://t.co/Ko0N69kQYW pic.twitter.com/7zfaZiwdqL — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 3, 2018

As you can see, based on Volkov’s translation, there isn’t much to be found on this Blu-ray. At this point, if the listing is correct, the Infinity War home release includes the following:

Intro from Joe and Anthony Russo (1:31)

Gag Reel (2:03)

The Battle of Wakanda Featurette (10:57)

The Battle on Titan Featurette (9:33)

Kingdom of Thanos Featurette (6:32)

New Teams Featurette (5:06)

Decision of a Father Featurette (4:03)

Deleted Scenes Happy Has a Perspective (1:24) Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:25) The Guardians Find Their Groove (3:20)



One of the popular features that this listing lacks is, of course, the director’s commentary with Joe and Anthony Russo. In a reply to his own tweet, Volkov mentions that the Blu-ray may still include this feature.

“A NOTE ON DIRECTOR’S COMMENTARY: may (given director intro, prob will) happen,” Volkov wrote in the tweet. “The FSK classification for the Thor: Ragnarok bonus features didn’t have it either. Since it’s a separate audio track of the main feature it’s more complicated from a ratings POV if that makes sense.”

A NOTE ON DIRECTOR’S COMMENTARY: may (given director intro, prob will) happen. The FSK classification for the Thor: Ragnarok bonus features didn’t have it either. Since it’s a separate audio track of the main feature it’s more complicated from a ratings POV if that makes sense. — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 3, 2018

Still, even with a director’s commentary included, the special features for Avengers: Infinity War seem pretty light. Maybe Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are saving everything for the Avengers 4 release next year?

What do you think of the reported special features lineup for Avengers: Infinity War? Will this influence your decision to pick up the Blu-ray next month? Let us know in the comments!