‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Projected To Cross $1 Billion In Record Time

Avengers: Infinity War is making good on its promise of being the biggest adventure the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen, with the film’s box office earnings being a reflection of the scale of its narrative. With the film on pace to cross the $1 billion threshold, Avengers would become the first film to hit the enormous number in the shortest period of time.

As of Wednesday, the official worldwide total for the film is $857.3 million, putting it on track to total $1 billion on either Friday or Saturday, depending on how the rest of the week pans out. Given that the film opened a few days earlier in foreign markets than domestically, this would mean the film will have needed 10 or 11 days to hit the impressive figure, with 2015’s The Force Awakens having held the record of fastest to $1 billion with 12 days.

This won’t be the first record that Infinity War took from the Star Wars saga, as the film also scored the highest opening weekend numbers by taking in $258 million domestically, which is $10 million more than The Force Awakens‘ totals.

Making the figure so impressive is that, unlike the Star Wars films being released close to major holidays where many audiences have time away from work and school, Avengers: Infinity War‘s release schedule hadn’t factored into account such holidays. Earlier this year, however, Marvel Studios did shift the film’s release date forward by a week, opening on April 27th instead of the planned May 4th.

One theory surrounding the release date shift is that with Deadpool 2 opening on May 18th, Marvel Studios hoped to give Avengers: Infinity War an additional weekend at the box office with little competition. Infinity War may have been 10 years in the making, but the surprise box office totals from Deadpool in February of 2016 makes the superhero sequel a wildcard in how big of a haul it will earn when it hits theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

