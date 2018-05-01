‘Star Wars’ Congratulates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on Record-Breaking Box Office Weekend

Everyone is talking about Avengers: Infinity War, and the impact the film will have on the blockbuster landscape. And it looks like another popular franchise is celebrating in a pretty charming way.

The official Star Wars Twitter account recently shared a photo, which congratulates Infinity War on passing Star Wars: The Force Awakens to be the biggest box office opening weekend in history. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) arm handing a lightsaber – essentially passing the torch – over to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

While both franchises have a sort of friendly rivalry, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has actually looked to the galaxy far, far away for creative inspiration.

“One of the great things about Star Wars and one things that I think is great about the Marvel characters from the comics and what we try to emulate in the movies is if you’re the kind of person that wants to go see it on opening weekend, our job is to make sure you have a great time,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “If you want to see it a second time, our job is to make sure there’s more there. Third, fourth, fifth time, still more there. And even the deeper you go, there’ll be things to reward you. And I learned that directly from Star Wars and from those West End Sourcebooks.”

That desire for genuine excitement also carried over behind-the-scenes of Infinity War, with the film’s directors setting out to defy expectations.

“Joe and I, we are huge fans of what these movies are,” co-director Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com last week. “We are huge fans of the source material that all these movies come from. So the most important thing for us as fans is we want to be told a new story. We don’t want to see what we expect. We want to come into a narrative, whether it be a comic book or a movie, and experience an expression of the characters that we haven’t seen before. We want to see the characters taken to places we haven’t seen them before. We want to see slightly different colors filtered through the auteur vision of whatever artist is presenting that.”

“So that’s what we try to do as filmmakers.” Anthony Russo continued. “We try to chase that same experience that we’re looking for. So hopefully this movie, while it has many of the characters that they’ve come to grow and love, it will be a fresh expression of those characters, and one they weren’t quite predicting.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters.