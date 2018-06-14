Rare Extension To Push ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Over $2 Billion At Worldwide Box Office

It looks like Avengers: Infinity War is about to smash yet another box-office milestone. According to a new report, the sequel has been granted a rare theatrical extension in China that will urge its worldwide gross beyond $2 billion.

Deadline’s latest piece reports Avengers: Infinity War has been given a 30-day extension in China. The film will have an extra month to rake in box-office bucks, and the blockbuster has already grossed $360 million in China to date. This is the third theatrical extension Disney has secured as Coco and Zootopia enjoyed similar treatment; However, this is the first MCU title to enjoy the added time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With an extension at hand, it looks like Avengers: Infinity War will cross a $2 billion threshold sooner rather than later. Deadline reports that estimates clock the milestone moment to early next week. Currently, the movie has brought in $1.974 billion at the worldwide box office.

The extension won’t be the deciding factor in the $2 billion breaking point, but it will help Avengers get a move on. With films like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Incredibles 2 coming to theaters this month, the sequel will have some rightful competition looking to dock its top spot.

Once Avengers: Infinity War hits its new box-office marker, all eyes will turn to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After all, the MCU flick may overtake the Lucasfilm movie in terms of worldwide gross. Earlier this year, the third Avengers flick broke the Star Wars movie’s record for having the highest-grossing domestic opening. Avengers: Infinity War raked in $258 million while The Force Awakens did $248 million in 2015.

Currently, the seventh episode’s worldwide gross is at $2.068 billion, and Marvel Studios will surely push its blockbuster to beat the Star Wars romp. If that ends up being the case, then Avengers: Infinity War will be the third highest-grossing movie of all-time after Titantic and Avatar. Other MCU features such as Marvel’s The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Black Panther are all listed in that exclusive club’s Top 10 list.

How much money have you invested when it comes to Avengers: Infinity War screenings? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.