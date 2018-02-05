‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot Shares New Look At Bucky’s Arm

There are plenty of things fans love about Bucky Barnes. His cocksure personality had girls falling for him back when World War II was underway, and his assassin swagger reeled in others. Of course, there are also those who love Bucky because he’s got a sweet metal arm, but he will be getting a new one in Avengers: Infinity War

And, judging by the film’s latest teaser, the prosthetic is going to look tight.

Earlier tonight, a TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War went live during Super Bowl LII. The short reel, which can be seen here, contained plenty of new footage. Heroes like Black Widow and Iron Man were highlighted several times, but Bucky Barnes also stepped into a new scene. It was there the former Hydra operative showed off his new arm.

THIS IS NOT THE WINTER SOLDIER, THIS IS BUCKY BARNES pic.twitter.com/HFaOY74zC2 — sofia (@RebelSugarcube) February 5, 2018

As you can see above, Bucky’s arm looks very different from his previous prosthetic. Its silver plating and stenciled Soviet star are all gone. In its place is now a sleek black prosthetic that seems to be made of Vibranium. The tech looks plenty strong, and its joints appear to be lined with some sort of gold alloy.

Clearly, Wakanda set up Bucky with some sweet gear after he chose to fight with them. The prosthetic looks way more sophisticated than his last, and its polished design frees Bucky from Hydra’s physical hold over him.

So far, fans know little about the arm other than the inspiration behind it. Late last year, director Anthony Russo revealed the prosthetic has ties to the end of Captain America: Civil War.

“Well, this is not a spoiler by me answering this question because we know at the, exactly, it’s in the trailer,” Russo said.

“But also, for everyone who has seen Captain America: Civil War, they know that Bucky was taken in by T’Challa in Wakanda, and so I think they, you know, we catch back up with him after he’s been there for a while and if there is an influence on his arm it may perhaps have to do with that country he’s been spending time in.”

After losing his last arm to Iron Man in a fight, Bucky will come back stronger than ever in the third Avengers film. The sweet new tech at his side will only make the hero more formidable, and fans cannot wait for Bucky to team up with Captain America for a tag-team fight after all these years.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.