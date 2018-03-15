New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Marvel Studios and Disney have provided ComicBook.com with two new behind-the-scenes photos from Avengers: Infinity War.

In March of 2017, ComicBook.com visited the set of the ensemble film being referred to as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As much of the film’s story was kept very secretive in an effort to preserve its spoilers, the Russo Brothers opened up about helming the massive project with a slew of characters from all corners of the cinematic world. As seen in the photos below, it will be a globetrotting adventure, with locations ranging from Africa’s Wakanda to European nations.

Below, Joe and Anthony Russo coach Chris Evans as Captain America in what is sure to be an action sequence involving he character, his new Wakandan gauntlets made by Black Panther’s sister Shuri, and some of Thanos’ minions (if not Thanos himself). Check it out!

Then, there is the new photo of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow working with the sibling directors.

To the untrained eye, this might seem to be just another day on set of the Marvel Studios film. To ComicBook.com reader eyes who have previously dabbled with Jonathan Hickman’s Infinity comic from 2012, though, there is more to the photo below. In its top right corner, both Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight’s scepters are spotted which is likely an indication of a showdown with Thanos’ Black Order in this location.

“Everything’s always got to be character-based,” Joe Russo said. “We know we can’t, if we’re sitting in the edit room, watch a sequence for more than 20 seconds, without a character having a point of view, or moving the action forward. My brain just shuts down, and I start thinking about my laundry. The action, for us, it’s always character-based.”

“You have to shoot every one of them,” Anthony Russo adds. “They’re all special. They’re all special characters.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!