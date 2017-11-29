‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Reveals Literal Callback to ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Marvel fans are still unearthing all kinds of fun insights and Easter eggs in the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, and they seem to be on top of spotting even the smallest of details! Case in point: check out this moment in the trailer, which is a literal callback to the events of Captain America: Civil War.

As this tweet succinctly demonstrates, Tony Stark / Iron Man is seen inside Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Santorum, holding an old-timey flip-phone cell. In the next moment we see Tony hurriedly making for the door, like he’s got something big to do. Given that the flip-phone is the same one Steve Rogers / Captain America left with Tony after their falling out in Civil War, it’s easy surmise that Tony puts in a call for help, which brings Cap and his team of underground heroes (or “Secret Avngers”) out of hiding.

It’s minor detail, but one that helps demonstrate the level of detail and attention that has gone into creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s interwoven continuity. More and more, Infinity War feels like a true culmination of everything that’s happened in the MCU over the last decade.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.