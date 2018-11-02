‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals A More Rugged Look For Captain America

Avengers: Infinity War nearly brought a much grittier Captain America into the mix.

New concept are from the Marvel Studios ensemble film has surfaced, revealing a look Chris Evans’ character almost took on, which might have been more consistent with his Nomad get up from the comics. Of course, he ultimately wore a dirtied and torn version of his suit from Captain America: Civil War which made sense for the story which had him hiding from the Sokovia Accords for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the unused concept art of Captain America for Avengers: Infinity War below!

Captain America: Civil War was always intended to be a major player in the narrative for Avengers: Infinity War. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely expressed as much while talking to ComicBook.com.

“That is something we didn’t want to blow off,” Markus said. “Didn’t want to devalue Civil War by having a phone call saying, “Let’s all get back together because there’s an even worse guy.” Nah, everything’s fine now. So we dragged that a long way through it so that we are valuing the resentments we’ve built up between these characters.”

“They’re ill-prepared to handle this,” McFeely said, with Markus adding “Yeah. And it shows.”

“And there’s also…we’re coming off Civil War,” Markus added. “We’re coming off Winter Soldier. So that’s there’s lots of backstory that still needs to play out in addition to the Thanos situation. Like, I just walked by Sebastian Stan out there. You could put Bucky in a room with anybody and they’re going to say, “Oh sh*t! He’s a maniac.” He’s shot Natasha [Romanoff] twice as far as I can keep count, so it’s going to be interesting.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.