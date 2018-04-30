‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Features a Tragic Callback to ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know describing the movie as sad would be putting it lightly. The epic blockbuster promised to upend everything fans knew about the MCU, and Thanos ensured that happened as he went about collecting all of the Infinity Stones. Now, fans are going through the film to isolate all of its saddest moments, and the world just realized Tony Stark has a rather desperate just before he heads into space, and it uses Captain America to make everything that much sadder.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

As fans will know, Avengers: Infinity War starts off exciting enough for Tony and his soon-to-be wife Pepper Potts. The pair are found in a park talking about their future and the possibility of having children when Thanos makes himself known to the world. Doctor Strange comes to retrieve Tony with Bruce Banner at his side, and things take a turn after the group convenes at the Sanctum Sanctorum. With their eyes on the Infinity Stone, the Black Order invade Earth to grab the relic, and Iron Man winds up stuck on the spacecraft Ebony Maw uses to flee Earth. So, when Pepper calls out to Tony, fans aren’t surprised.

However, the film’s background music at that choice might have come as a shock. After all, the score came from Captain America: The First Avenger, and it was played during that film’s most tear-jerking moment.

Yes, that’s right. The song “This Is My Choice” is briefly played while Tony speaks with Pepper on the phone from space. The conversation is similar to the one the pair might have had when Iron Man called his girlfriend back during The Avengers when he rocked a nuke into space to destroy the Chitauri. That call failed, but this one went through, and its OST drew parallels between this conversation and the one Steve Rogers had with Peggy Carter before he downed a plane he stowed away in to save the world.

Of course, fans know that Tony didn’t wind up dying on Ebony Maw’s ship like Steve did on the Valkyrie, but he did crash the craft on Titan. The hero even made it out of his encounter with Thanos alive, but that may not be the case forever. With Avengers 4 poised to drop next year, there is still more story left to explore before this climax levels out, and the sequel could very well see Tony choose to lay down his life much like Steve did during World War II. So, fans better be prepared for the worst when the next Avengers flick drops.

