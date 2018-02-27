Someone Has Already Recreated Captain America’s Shield From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The release of Avengers: Infinity War is still a few months away — but it looks like one Marvel fan is already showing their love in a creative way.

Reddit user blu-tron recently shared a photo of their recreation of Steve Rogers/Captain America’s (Chris Evans) new shield, which was briefly seen in the Infinity War Super Bowl TV spot. You can check out the fan-made replica below.

Captain America’s new shield has been a topic of controversy over the past month, after it was first revealed in a leaked photo of the Infinity War Marvel Legends line. The shield sparked quite a bit of attention – both positive and negative – amongst Marvel fans, both after the initial toy leak and when it was seen in action in the TV spot.

But in the weeks since, fans have come around to the shield, with some growing fond of its Wakandan design. And as it turns out, the idea of T’Challa helping get Steve a new shield has some pretty awesome comic roots, with a similar moment appearing in the 1988 issue Captain America #342.

In that issue, Steve is on his quest to become “The Captain”, an unsanctioned version of his former persona. T’Challa then enlists his Wakandan engineers to create a red and black version of Steve’s iconic target shield, something that The Captain is grateful for. But in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it sounds like one Black Panther fan-favorite is most likely to thank for Steve’s upgrade.

“It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, told ComicBook.com. “I can’t say who but it was amazing.”

Avengers: Infinity War will debut on May 4th.