‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Captain America’s Suit References Classic Comic Costume

When it comes to costuming, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not afraid to take risks. Its biggest heroes have donned a slew of uniforms since their debut, and they do not always harken back to Marvel Comics’ catalog of suits. Still, the MCU does like to tap into that history when possible, and it looks like Avengers: Infinity War will do just that thanks to Captain America.

Over on Reddit, one keen fan noticed something interesting about Captain America’s suit in the third Avengers film. A brand-new still of the first Avenger was shared not too long ago, and the image sees Captain America looking worse for wear. Donning a darkened suit, Steve Rogers’ facial hair is on full display with a cut lip, and he can be seen looking off to the side with a concerned expression.

However, it is the little rips in his uniform that fans need to look closely at.

As you can see above, the suit rips littering the hero’s chest reveal a special nod to Captain America’s first comic costume. The holes reveal part of the armor sewn into the hero’s suit, and it seems its protection comes from a sort of chainmail reinforcement. This kind of pattern was used in the original costume that Captain America wore, but the armoring definitely was not black then.

Back in 1941, write Joe Simon and artist Jack Kirby gave Captain America a very simple suit with clear defenses. The red-white-and-blue number was outfitted all over lots of chainmail reinforcements. The chainmail design has persisted over the years, and it only started dying down in the comics after the MCU unveiled its smoother costume in 2011. Now, it looks like the cinematic universe is trying to spotlight the hero’s costumed past, and fans admit they are loving this special little nod.

