‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Surprises Fans At A Comic Book Store

A trip to the comic store is delightful on its own, but imagine some of your favorite Marvel heroes literally walking in the front door while you’re there.

Sounds amazing right? Well, thanks to James Corden one comic book store got to experience that first hand. Corden assembled a variety of stars from Infinity War as part of his “Star Star Tours” business project, and while the project is likely one and done, it did produce some amazing reactions from fans at one lucky comic shop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Corden assembled Avengers Infinity War stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/White Wolf), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), and Josh Brolin (Thanos) for his little excursion, and along the way they stopped at a comic store.

Corden went in first and came across two customers who were eyeing some comics, and asked them if they wanted them signed. He initially said he could send it to them, but then he decided to just bring them in the store itself. To say everyone lost their minds would be apt, as no one could believe that so many Avengers were just walking into the store, not to mention Thanos himself.

To see the reactions for yourself, make sure to watch the full video above.

After they walked in Corden had everyone sign the two comic books for those fans, including Mackie, who upon seeing a Black Panther comic exclaimed: “I wasn’t in Black Panther!” He signed it anyway of course, but he just wanted everyone to know.

After they signed the books the cast took photos with everyone and posed for selfies, creating a pretty one of a kind moment that no one will forget. Who knows, maybe the cast will show up in your comic shop one day? There is Avengers 4 coming up after all.

The only disappointment was for Corden, who was offering to sign Peter Rabbit merchandise for everyone but no one seemed to take him up on the offer.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters as is Avengers: Infinity War. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.