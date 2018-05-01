‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Someone Gave Every Character a Beard

Early on in the promotional campaign for Avengers: Infinity War, it became clear that one of the biggest stars of the film was going to be Chris Evans’ new Captain America beard. Steve Rogers’ rugged new nomad-man look set the Internet on fire, with many fans left feeling hot and bothered by the design change.

Well, taking the concept of of Captain America’s superhero beard and applying it to the old “more is better” credo, the good folks over at Mashable have created an entire gallery of what the characters of Avengers: Infinity War would look like if they all rocked the bearded look. Needless to say: the results are pretty spectacular!

Here’s a small sampling:

For the full gallery, head over to Mashable!

Fun little things like these bearded Avengers images are just a small sample of what we have to look forward to, as we all embark on the year-long wait between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. The path to Infinity War was paved with so many great fan artwork and video creations, which reminded us just how long, and how deeply, this Marvel Cinematic Universe has been, and how it has touched the lives of millions of people.

Right now, Avengers: Infinity War continues breaking box office records, left and right – possibly headed for a milestone $2 billion haul, if it can fend off big upcoming releases like Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story long enough. The debate of the film and its game-changing events has been raging strong within the fandom, as is the speculation of what Avengers 4 will be titled, and what the sequel will do with the next chapter of this harrowing saga. That speculation is about as fun as any meme, video, or official reveal could be, so be sure to check out the lineup of articles we have on the subject HERE, and jump into our comments discussion threads!

If Avengers: Infinity War wasn’t enough, Marvel Studios is still seeing Black Panther earn at the Box Office, and as of writing this, the new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer has fans hype for that next upcoming Marvel release. In other words: MCU mania is at an all-time high, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

