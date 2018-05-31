Which ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Characters Had The Most Screen Time

An IMDb user has compiled a complete screen time breakdown for every significant character in Avengers: Infinity War.

The user, ninewheels0, notes the times are rounded to the nearest quarter-minute and are tentative, to be confirmed after Infinity War‘s home release.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) comes out on top with 29 minutes, followed by adopted daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana) at 19:30. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) come in at 18 minutes and 14:30 minutes, respectively.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) conjured up 11:30 minutes of screen time, just ahead of Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) 10:15.

Vision (Paul Bettany) is on screen for 9:45 minutes, little more than newly minted lover Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) at 9 minutes, 15 seconds longer than Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) at 8:45 minutes.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) swings in at 7:30 — according to the same user, who also compiled similar lists for the 18 movies preceding Infinity War, that’s one minute less than his eight-and-a-half minutes presence in Captain America: Civil War — followed by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at just 6:45 minutes, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) at 6 minutes, and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) at 5 minutes.

Every other character has less than five minutes of screen time, including Guardians of the Galaxy Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), both at 4:45 minutes.

Thanos’ children, the villainous Black Order, all share roughly the same amount of time on screen: Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) gets the most with 4 minutes, followed by Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) at 3:45, and 3:30 minutes for Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw).

That’s the same amount of time for Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) who is on screen for just three-and-a-half minutes, little more than Adolescent Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) at 3:15 minutes.

War Machine (Don Cheadle) racks up 3 minutes screen time, just ahead of Eitri (Peter Dinklage) and Wong (Benedict Wong), both at 2:45 minutes, thirty seconds longer than Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at 2:15 minutes.

Bucky (Sebastian Stan) gets only 2 minutes screen time, thirty seconds longer than Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). Of the rest, a certain return character (Ross Marquand) appears for 1:30, with Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Secretary Ross (William Hurt), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appearing for just sixty seconds each.

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Heimdall (Idris Elba) and the Collector (Benicio del Toro) appear for 45 seconds, with Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) showing up for a scant 15 seconds.

Expect more accurate screen time listings when Infinity War becomes available to own in August.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.