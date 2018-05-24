‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Becomes Highest Grossing Marvel Movie Of All Time In China

Avengers: Infinity War is now the highest grossing Marvel movie of all time at the Chinese box office.

“Underscoring the appeal of superhero movies in China, the film pulled in $102 million in box office receipts for a total of $300.6 million after 10 days, according to film consulting firm Artisan Gateway,” the LA Times reports. The Marvel Studios ensemble film is also the highest grossing production of 2018 at the Middle Kingdom’s box office. The only challenge to the super hero flick was a romantic comedy titled, “How Long Will I Love You,” from Beijing Enlight, which drew $37 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is reaching milestones left and right. Stateside, the film became the second-fastest film to haul in $600 million at the domestic box office. The movie hit the $600 million mark in 26 days of release, following only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ record-setting pace of 12 days.

Worldwide, Avengers: Infinity War has grossed more than $1.838 million since release. Given the dark nature of Avengers: Infinity War‘s ending, the directors and studio saw the risk in releasing a film which didn’t have a feel-good sendoff, which has clearly not proved to be much a factor from a financial standpoint.

“It’s an innovators market, I think,” Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And I think that theatrical filmmaking since the advent of social media is driven by social media and the most successful films are the ones that are driving conversations. I think that’s Marvel has succeeded and tied up with sort of global interconnectivity and people being able to express their feelings and their passion for these movies as each one unfurls. So, we ultimately were interested, not only as fans and as storytellers, in real emotional catharsis and taking the audience on a journey. We think we live in a really complicated world and we wanted to tell a really complicated story.”

As of Tuesday, Marvel films had accounted for more than 31% of the domestic box office totals for the year, with that number only growing as Deadpool 2 continues to bring people to theaters throughout the week, as well. Still to come from the super hero genre this year are Ant-Man and The Wasp, Venom, and Aquaman, with two of the three being Marvel films, though only the Ant-Man sequel is from Marvel Studios.

In the coming weeks, the super hero genre will see some stiff competition from the likes of Solo: A Stars Wars Story and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Both films are expected to post massive numbers at the box office as summer tentpoles. To date, other big Hollywood films such as A Quiet Place, Game Night, and Rampage have posted box office scores of $176 million, $68 million, and $92.5 million domestically, respectively.

