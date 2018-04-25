Chris Evans Read Entire ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Script and Took One Home

When it comes to protecting the secrets of Avengers: Infinity War‘s plot, scripts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film are ground zero. Marvel Studios and the film’s directors went to great lengths to protect the real scripts for the film, including not letting the cast read them in full. However, it sounds like a few of the film’s stars did get to read the whole thing.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the film, told Good Morning America that it wasn’t just Benedict Cumberbatch who had read the full script for Infinity War. He had as well, but he had to demand it.

“They let me read it but you gotta get fussy, I mean, they, the level of secrecy has only increased over the years and they’re so worried about leaks so you really kind of have to put your foot down and say ‘give me the… give me the script,” Evans said.

Previously only Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, had confirmed that he had read the full script though the actor did walk his confirmation back a little bit during a press conference last weekend, saying that he had read a version of the script.

“I read A script,” Cumberbatch clarified. “Whether I read THE script is for them to know and me to find out when I see it tomorrow. Whatever I read isn’t necessarily what you’re going to see.”

Evans seemed pretty confident that what he read was the real script, though, and he even revealed that he did something that might just get him in trouble — he took a script home.

“I took one home,” Evans said. “You’re not supposed to, but I took one home. This is actually going to get me in trouble.”

Even with Evans having read and taken the script home, the actor didn’t reveal anything during his Good Morning America appearance. Even when pressed about his future as Captain America — specifically if we’d see him in the role again, Evans played it cool.

“Well, we’ll see.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters Friday, August 27.

