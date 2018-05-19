Dwayne Johnson Shares Gym Tip With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has congratulated Thor star Chris Hemsworth for the success of Avengers: Infinity War — and imparted some “too much information” gym advice onto the Australian actor.

“Just taking a leaf out of the Rock’s book. Every time he does a post he’s in the gym, so I’m just gonna do a couple of curls while we’re chatting,” Hemsworth says in the video, performing light exercise.

“Avengers opened on the weekend in China and it was the second-biggest opening of all time, it was the biggest superhero film opening ever. The film continues to smash records left, right, and center, and I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s all thanks to you guys — all you legends who went out and saw the film,” Hemsworth says.

“Thank you so much everyone that continues to support those characters and the Marvel Universe, you’re the best. We can’t thank you enough, and we’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you if you’ll let us.”

“First of all, [if] you’re truly going to take a page outta my book when shooting gym videos, then you’d be naked from the waist down,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

“Never mind. TMI. A HUGE congrats to you brotha. You just made history! Very proud and happy for you and the team!!”

Responding to Johnson’s cheeky tweet, Hemsworth wrote, “Thank you mate, but who says I was wearing pants? You may have noticed I was strategically shooting from the waist up.”

In an Instagram video shared by Johnson in February — shot in the gym — the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said he was motivated by the monumental success of Marvel’s Black Panther which had then “kicked the sh—t” out of the Johnson-led comedy that earned a massive $959 million worldwide since its late December release.

Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster scored the biggest opening weekend box office in history and became the fastest film to reach the $1 billion dollar milestone. The Avengers threequel went on to earn a momentous $200 million opening in China, where it opened May 11.

It has since earned more than $1.6 billion to become the highest-grossing superhero movie and the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, behind only Avatar, Titanic, and Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Hemsworth will reprise his role as the Asgardian Avenger in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, while Johnson readies a packed slate of films including July’s Skyscraper.