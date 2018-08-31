Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth Had Their Own Personal Chefs for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The credits of Avengers: Infinity War are seemingly endless, as thousands of people came together to make this movie work. This includes not only the jobs you think of, like set designers or editors, but also the more personal roles that you may not realize existed on set, like personal chefs.

Two of Infinity War‘s biggest stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, actually had their own personal chefs working with them on set. How do we know that, exactly? Well, they’re both listed in the credits of the movie.

A Reddit user named stater354 posted a screenshot of a section of the Infinity War credits where the caterers, chefs, and craft service folks are listed. Sure enough, there are two separate chefs listed for two of the actors.

Tamie Cook is credited as “Chef for Mr. Downey,” while Carolynn Ladd is listed as “Chef for Mr. Hemsworth.” Take a look!

Of course, if you pay close attention to the complete credits on the Avengers: Infinity War IMDb page, there are several cast members who had personal crew members at their disposal. Most of the main cast members each had a stand-in, assistant, and trainer listed in the credits, but some had even more help around set and in preparation.

There is a whole section of drivers and “transportation” credits listed on IMDb, and many of the names are simply credited as drivers to the cast. While some of them may have been for specific cast members, only two of the drivers were mentioned as being assigned to actors. Alan Canty and Sheri B. Burton are credited as being the drivers to Paul Bettany and Danai Gurira, respectively.

Another unique position listed in the credits is that of a “dialect coach.” Andrew Jack is listed as the dialect coach for Chris Hemsworth, while Courtney Young is the credited dialect coach for Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Elizabeth Olsen. Speaking of Elizabeth Olsen, she also had a movement coach for the movie, Jennifer White.

In addition to having a personal chef around, Robert Downey Jr. also had two security guards assigned solely to him. Both Jack Greenberg and Paul Crimmings are listed as “Security to Mr. Downey.”

Avengers: Infinity War is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.