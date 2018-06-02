Chris Hemsworth Reveals The Avenger That Can’t Be Trusted To Keep A Secret

Thor star Chris Hemsworth says Avengers: Infinity War co-star Mark Ruffalo is “without a doubt” the worst at keeping secrets.

“The amount of times he has potentially derailed these films,” Hemsworth told Esquire.

“But he’s also the person I probably love the most. He’s just the most — just one of the kindest people you’ll meet. And so, completely forgivable every time he gives away some plot point. He could get away with murder. Anyone else, it might be highly scrutinized and punished, but he’s beyond forgivable.”

Hemsworth and Ruffalo first teamed as founding Avengers in 2012’s The Avengers and again in 2015 sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron before Ruffalo’s Hulk, who self-exiled himself into space, found himself helping old co-worker Thor prevent the Asgardian apocalypse in Thor: Ragnarok.

The loose-lipped Ruffalo famously dropped a major Avengers: Infinity War spoiler last summer at D23 Expo when he went to say “half” of the characters in the then-upcoming crossover epic die, only to quickly correct himself and let slip “everybody dies.”

The actor found himself in hot water again when he accidentally live-streamed parts of Ragnarok during its Los Angeles world premiere in October.

Ruffalo’s massive tech snafu was the result of the actor not knowing how to use Instagram Live, he told Australia’s Channel 10.

“I don’t know what happened to me that night. I thought I shut it off. They asked me to Instagram Live the backstage stuff that night. Marvel asked me to do that,” Ruffalo said. “I never did Instagram Live! I don’t know how this sh— works!”

“They have no qualms of just canning your ass,” Ruffalo joked, “and there’s a line of people just waiting to play this part.”

Infinity War co-star Tom Holland — also notorious for dropping spoilers to the point co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, who was teamed with Holland for interviews on the Avengers threequel, had to frequently reign in the 21-year-old actor — also accidentally ruined the then-just out Infinity War for an audience of more than 300 fans on its opening night when he told the crowd “I’m still alive.”

Ruffalo and Hemsworth next return in the still unnamed Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, which Hemsworth teases is “even more shocking” than Infinity War.