Chris Pratt Shares Photo From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Press Tour

The Avengers: Infinity War global press tour is underway, but it isn’t just the Avengers who are assembling to promote the new film.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will also be a part of Avengers: Infinity War as they team up with the Avengers to battle Thanos and the Black Order. As the press tour made its way through Brazil, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who plays Peter “Star-Lord” Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, met up with Pom Klementieff, the actress who plays Mantis, a new addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy team introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 who is also returning in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pratt shared a photo of himself with Klementieff in Sao Paulo to Instagram. Take a look at the photo below:

Chris Pratt has made his excitement about appearing in Avengers: Infinity War well known. Not only has he called the film the biggest movie of all time, he’s referred to his role in it as fulfilling his destiny.

“When I was twelve I won $300 playing bingo and bought a bunch of comic books.” Pratt wrote in a post on Instagram. “I didn’t know much about comics except I wanted to buy a No. 1, because I knew that it would totally increase in value and one day I would sell it (along with my 86 Topps baseball card full set) for probably hundreds of millions and buy a private island. Anyways, in that stack of comics? ‘The Infinity Gauntlet.’ It had some scary dude named Thanos on the cover with a sweet sparkly michaeljackson glove with all these shiny rubies and shit on it. Little did I know…”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.