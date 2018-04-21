New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip Reveals Epic Black Order Fight Scene

The newest clip from Avengers: Infinity War gives fans their best look at how dangerous Thanos’ Black Order can be.

A new clip from the film shows an extended battle sequence featuring Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon as they take on Proxima Midnight. Proxima is defending Corvus Glaive, who is on the ground after being kicked down by Black Widow. Proxima charges at Widow, but Captain America rolls in and halts her advance, locking spears. It seems he got ahold of Corvus’ weapon at some point during the battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Proxima puts up a good fight, but Falcon swoops in and kicks her back, and Corvus is in no shape to help her turn the tide. While she eventually loses the fight, it should be worth noting it takes three Avengers to stop her in her tracks.

You can check out the newest clip from the film in the video above.

It’s unclear where this takes place in the film, but odds are earlier on, as Captain America doesn’t seem to have his vibranium shield gauntlets that he’s seen with in other footage. That, or he just chose not to use them. Either way, we can’t wait for more of this fantastic-looking throwdown.

In the comics, the Black Order functions as Thanos’ generals, a group that also includes SuperGiant. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe though those villains will instead be his children, and are even referred to subtly in the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula makes a remark about other siblings, and these would seem to be them.

The Black Order will attempt to help Thanos recover the Infinity Stones, starting with the Time Stone, which happens to be in the hands of Doctor Strange thanks to the Eye of Agamotto. Fans have seen one of Thanos’ children Ebony Maw already hard at work on Doctor Strange during a glimpsed torture sequence in the first trailer, though Black Dwarf is probably most responsible for the damage to Strange’s Sanctum.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.