CB Box Available In Advance Of Avengers: Infinity War

Brentwood, Tennessee – ComicBook.com, the authority in geek culture on the internet, today announced it would be offering a collector’s box loaded with exclusive products, first-to-market technology, and variant comics, among other products, in advance of the biggest movie event of the year, Marvel‘s Avengers: Infinity War.

The company, which prides itself on being on the forefront of the comic-based entertainment industry, will be partnering with Books-A-Million, to feature Marvel, Funko, RokBlok and many others to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are thrilled to partner with these great brands for our first CB Box,” says ComicBook.com CEO Shannon Terry. “We see this as a way to showcase their products while we expand our business. It is a perfect fit for us as their passion and dedication to making quality collectibles is only matched by that same passion and dedication within our fanbase. It’s an honor to be able to put our brand beside theirs as we launch the CB Box.”

This exclusive collection is available in a limited capacity and is available for pre-order now at this link. It will be shipped through Books-A-Million’s distribution center.

It will feature a RokBlok — the world’s smallest, wireless record player — to go with a never before released-on-vinyl Avengers soundtrack. The CB Box will also include an exclusively packaged Marvel Funko POP! two-set, limited edition variant Marvel comics, as well as a comics-centric apparel item. Select boxes will also receive an additional, just released Funko POP! variant mold.

“Launching this first box is exciting,” Books-A-Million Chief Marketing Officer Scott Kappler added “We are eager for ComicBook.com fans to experience the currated selection that CB Box offers and are thrilled with the lineup of future boxes.”

The CB Box makes for a great gift for lifelong comic fans, collectors or as something special for the favorite geek in your life. It will be sold online for $149.99.

To learn more about the CB Box visit the website at www.booksamillion.com/CBBox.

About ComicBook.com

Pop Culture Media through its brands ComicBook.com and PopCulture.com, is an entertainment media company for a generation passionate about larger than life characters, celebrities and entertainment franchises. It’s the nation’s go-to source for all things pop culture. From celebrity and trending news to comics, anime, gaming, and franchises like The Walking Dead, Star Wars, Star Trek, Netflix and WWE, ComicBook.com and PopCulture.com speak to a genre of fans that eat, sleep and play amidst today’s pop culture.

Our comprehensive team of experts and newsmakers talk directly with the entertainers and the creators of the industry, as well as the community at large, providing fans an authentic, one-of-a-kind view of the entertainment landscape.

About Books-A-Million

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 250 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, gifts, trending pop culture and exclusive offerings all at great prices.