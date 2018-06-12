‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Shows Captain America With His Classic Shield

Captain America left his iconic shield behind at the end of Captain America: Civil War after Iron Man laid claim to it. In Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther supplied Steve Rogers with a new shield of Wakandan design, but some concept artwork from the development of the Marvel Studios film shows Cap still wielding his star-spangled weapon of choice.

In fact, Sean Hargraves’ concept art show Rogers in full Captain America regalia despite Cap having dropped the persona and gone the way of Nomad after the events of Civil War.

This concept art was likely created early on in the development of Avengers: Infinity War and seems more intent on visualizing the settings of the film and less concerned with the specific costumes of the characters featured.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned $1.3 billion internationally and $654.7 million domestically for a $1.99 billion global box office total. Avengers: Infinity War will soon become the fourth film ever to reach $2 billion at the box office.

