‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Provides Better Look at Thor and Rocket Fighting Giant Serpents

Avengers: Infinity War pitted Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against some gnarly foes, and now we have an even better idea of what that almost looked like.

Rodney Fuentebella, who served as a concept illustrator for the Marvel Studios film, recently shared the best look yet at a piece of concept art for the film. The piece, which you can check out below, sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) fighting off a horde of serpent monsters.

Granted, a cropped version of this concept art was one of the very first things fans ever saw of Infinity War, but it’s still interesting to see a high-def version of the full image. It’s unclear if these giant serpents (who appear to be a take on the Midgard Serpent) would have factored into Thor and Rocket’s Infinity War side quest, or into the larger battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

But either way, it might be for the best that Thor and Rocket didn’t fight these giant serpents, considering the consequences of the actions that the God of Thunder ultimately made in Infinity War.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened.” Russo continued. “These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories. Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.