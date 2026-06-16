Tom Holland Reveals His Pick for MCU Spider-Man Replacement (But It Might Be Too Early)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie, which will also be something of a soft reboot for the character (and the actor). Peter Parker erased himself from the world’s memory at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and years later, superhero life has become his only life. But a new kind of threat attacks Peter’s mind as much as his body, and the young hero starts experiencing radical changes as a result.

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Brand New Day is looking poised to do major business at the box office and could secure Holland’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come. However, the young actor isn’t afraid to talk about the future of his run in the MCU – or who takes the mantle after him.

Tom Holland Names His Potential Spider-Man Successor

Tom Holland has been the focus of a new Esquire profile that covers his time in the MCU and what lies beyond it. As part of the dicussion on what Holland could do with his career in the future, he was asked directly if he knew of any young actor that he could see replacing him as Spider-Man. And Holland definitely had an answer: “Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now.”

Owen Cooper has indeed become the talk of Hollywood in the last few years. The young British actor recently won an Emmy for his performance in the hit Netflix mystery-drama, Adolescence. He followed that with a featured performance in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, playing the young version of Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff. His performance in Adolescence has brought him well-deserved acclaim: Cooper basically ran the entire emotional gamut, from a vulnerable young boy to (SPOILERS!) a cold, calculating psychopath. He definitely has the range to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and by the time Tom Holland might actually be stepping down from the role, Cooper will no doubt also have the physicality for it.

Next for Cooper will be a role in fashion designer Tom Ford’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic historical novel, Cry to Heaven, alongside Colin Firth, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicholas Hoult, Mark Strong, Thandiwe Newton, Ciarán Hinds, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, and superstar Adele. He’s also attached to Foxfinder, a psychological thriller that has Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Tessa Thompson attached.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a release date of July 31st. We want to hear your best theories about the film over on the ComicBook Forum!