‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Casts ‘Constantine’s Michael Shaw As Corvus Glaive

In less than a week, fans will finally get to see the kind of destruction Thanos is capable of bringing. Avengers: Infinity War is slated to premiere in a few days, and there are still a ton of questions left unanswered for the feature. However, it looks like the directors of the all-star blockbuster did just address one burning question about one major villain.

So, if you need to know who is the person playing Corvus Glaive, then you are in luck.

Right now, the press tour for Avengers: Infinity War has come around to Los Angeles ahead of its world premiere. It was there CinemaBlend spoke to Anthony and Joe Russo about their massive movie, and the pair finally owned up to the person they cast as Corvus.

“It’s a gentleman named Michael Shaw… He’s an actor, and we cast a wide net for these characters,” Joe explained.

“In the same way we were approaching Thanos with Josh Brolin to bring sort of a very grounded, realistic performance, we wanted to do that with everyone in the Black Order. So we cast very, very good actors for those,” Anthony continued.

“We had Terry Notary, so Terry worked very closely with every one of them to help them understand, including Josh, to help them understand movement, what the relationship between their body and their characters’ bodies are, almost like a puppeteer.”

If you are not familiar with Corvus, the character is one entrenched in the comics. The character made his debut in Jonathan Hickman’s “Infinity” as part of the Black Order. As a soldier to Thanos, Corvus works for the Mad Titan alongside his wife Proxima Midnight. So far, footage for Avengers: Infinity War has confirmed the two Black Order loyalists will appear in the film. So, fans will get to see how Corvus’ appearance in the film stacks up to his comic debut.

As for Shaw, the actor is a lesser-known one, but fans can expect to hear more about him soon thanks to his breakout role with Avengers: Infinity War. The actor hails from New York and has done recurring work on series like Limitless and Constantine. His role with the Marvel Cinematic Universe marks his first big screen stint where he will be joined by Carrie Coon who plays Proxima Midnight.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.