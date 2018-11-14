‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Up-Close Look at Corvus Glaive’s Staff

Newly revealed concept art from Avengers: Infinity War offers a closer look at the staff of Corvus Glaive.

The artwork was revealed by concept artist Fausto De Martini on Instagram.

“I had the opportunity to design some of the props and weapons for Avengers: Infinity War,” De Martini wrote. “This one is Corvus Glaive staff! The character was designed by the super talented [Jerad S. Marantz]”

Corvus Glaive was the leader of the Black Order, Thanos’ elite group of lieutenants referred to often as the Children of Thanos. Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo previously explained why he and co-director Anthony Russo included the Black Order in the film.

“We get inspired by a lot of different material when we’re working on the movie,” he said. “We pulled from both Infinity runs for this, and look, there are a scary bunch of characters who I happen to think, when I read the Infinity run, were super cool. And when I got the opportunity to make this movie, I said I have to do the Black Order. You know, we have so many characters and Thanos needs to be teased out. You can’t have the characters challenging him every step of the way. There has to be characters that they have to go through to get to him. The Black Order is the perfect cast of characters to do that with.”

If you’re interested in learning how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, there’s a book for you. How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists themselves. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.